Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 1,653 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $16.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.79. 2,633,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,006. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

