Fosun International Ltd Invests $269,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRC traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 88,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

