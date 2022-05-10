Fosun International Ltd Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $16,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after buying an additional 97,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

