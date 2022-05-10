Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Jeffery L. Taylor Buys 2,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FELE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,845. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

