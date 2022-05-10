Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 2,441,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,870. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

