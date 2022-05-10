Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Friendz has a market cap of $331,735.82 and approximately $102,012.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 125.2% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,061.30 or 1.00084993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00107790 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,907,106 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

