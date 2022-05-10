FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 237.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

