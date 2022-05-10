FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.32

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 382687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

