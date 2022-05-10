FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.22

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 68388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.