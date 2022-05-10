Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

FLGT traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 610,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

