Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Nielsen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,036,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after buying an additional 942,104 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.