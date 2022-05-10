Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

