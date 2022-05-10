Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 102,025 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 896,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tuesday Morning by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 864,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tuesday Morning by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 226,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

TUEM opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

