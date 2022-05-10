Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 129,879 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,879 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Elevate Credit worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

