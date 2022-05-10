Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

JCI opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

