Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 312,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Daktronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Daktronics (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.