Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 326,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 274,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

