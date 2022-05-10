Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.