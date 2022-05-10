Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign stock opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average is $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,748 shares of company stock worth $3,761,985. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.