Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVDA opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

