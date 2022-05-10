Fundamenta Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $694.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $98,847.71 and approximately $694.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,454,859 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,743 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

