Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $1.55 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.