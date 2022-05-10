Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $11.40 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

