Fyooz (FYZ) Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week

Fyooz (FYZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $78,303.83 and approximately $23,551.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,278.74 or 1.00209058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00101616 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

