GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.71 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

