Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
GMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
