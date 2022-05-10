Gator Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 81,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,209. The company has a market cap of $454.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

