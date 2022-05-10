Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in VMware by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,010 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $18,763,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $19,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cross Research dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.19. 1,635,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.