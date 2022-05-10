Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. 8,960,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.