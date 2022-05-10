Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $694,000 Investment in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.