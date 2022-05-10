Gator Capital Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Popular by 264.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $78.98. 389,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,308. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

