Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $15.66. 3,240,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,859,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

