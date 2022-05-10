GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.83. The company has a market cap of £437.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 90.40 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.63 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 316.76, a quick ratio of 316.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (Get Rating)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

