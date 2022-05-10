GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €33.92 ($35.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.52. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

