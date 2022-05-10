General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.99

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 8967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 518.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.