Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GEL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 372,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

