Genesis Shards Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,759.51 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $374,759.51 and $27,142.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00533032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00098468 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.22 or 2.08435103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.