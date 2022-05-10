Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

