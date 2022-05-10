Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

