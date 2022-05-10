Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.78

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 31735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

