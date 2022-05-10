GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Get GH Research alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

NASDAQ GHRS traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $11.73. 108,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. GH Research has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research by 110.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GH Research (GHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.