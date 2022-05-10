Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.47.

TSE:GEI opened at C$25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.05.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

