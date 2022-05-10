Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.09

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 4796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

