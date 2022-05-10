Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.09

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 4796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

