Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of -638.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,998.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.