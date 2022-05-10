Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.15

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.64%.

About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.