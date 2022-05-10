Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

