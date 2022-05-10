Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-$9.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.78.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.