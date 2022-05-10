Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

GSL opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

