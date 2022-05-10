Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

